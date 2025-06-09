Altercation between parents breaks out at kindergarten graduation ceremony in East Germantown: police

The Brief Two parents were involved in a violent altercation during a kindergarten graduation ceremony at John Wister Elementary School in East Germantown Monday. The victim in the altercation was a 31-year-old pregnant woman. Police are actively searching for the suspect, a female parent.



A kindergarten graduation at John Wister Elementary School in East Germantown turned violent when a 31-year-old pregnant woman was attacked by another parent during a dispute over seating arrangements.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Monday.

Philadelphia police report that the pregnant victim was struck multiple times in the head and slammed against a wall during the altercation.

She was subsequently taken to the hospital. Her current condition has not been disclosed.

The suspect, a female parent, fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended by authorities.

What they're saying:

The following message was sent to the Wister community:

Wister Parents,

This morning during our kindergarten ceremony, there was an unfortunate incident involving an altercation between two of our parents. Police, who were already in the neighborhood, were informed and arrived quickly to remove the parents from the scene. Contrary to online rumors, the only injuries were between the two parents involved, and no weapons were drawn or involved in the incident. In an unrelated matter, there was a carjacking in the neighborhood for which police were called separately. This incident did not involve anyone in the Wister community and the suspect was apprehended.

Sincerely, Principal Smith

What's next:

Police are actively searching for the suspect involved in the attack.

The incident has raised concerns about safety at school events, and the community is awaiting further updates on the victim's condition and the investigation's progress.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to come forward.