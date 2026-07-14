Amazon data center under construction in Bucks County draws questions from residents

The Brief Residents packed a town hall at Pennsbury High School East to discuss the Amazon data center being built on the former U.S. Steel property in Falls Township. The facility will house servers, storage, networking, and cooling equipment, but officials have not given an exact completion date or size. Construction on the Amazon data center began two years ago.



Residents packed into Pennsbury High School East on Tuesday, July 14, to hear updates and raise questions about the Amazon data center being built on the former U.S. Steel property, according to officials.

Residents gather for answers on Amazon data center construction

What we know:

The Amazon data center is under construction on the former U.S. Steel property in Falls Township.

Officials say the facility will house servers, storage systems, networking equipment and cooling equipment, and will centralize data for management and distribution.

"It really serves as the backbone for all the digital services that we've come to use in our daily lives and work lives. Supporting remote work, supporting videos, supporting social media, gaming, the internet of things and AI," said a representative with PECO Energy.

Before the meeting, Amazon held an information fair to show plans and discuss air quality, water, energy use, and jobs that will be created by the data center.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Protection, PECO, Amazon, and Northpoint Development gave presentations to address community concerns.

Many residents attended the meeting to learn more about the project and its impact on the community.

What they're saying:

"In the state of Pennsylvania you do have a constitutional right to clean air, pure water and a healthy environment," said Anneke L.W. van Rossum with Delaware Riverkeeper Network.

"I was told that the construction was just about completed, and I said well how can that be? So as far as I am concerned this is all mute. Shame on you people," said a man as the room applauded.

"We want to leave because you're not letting us ask the questions we need to ask now," said one man, expressing frustration at the number of presentations.

"Can they be timed? Excuse me? May they be timed?" yelled one woman.

"Having another tenant come in to inject this type of capital investment, bring jobs, tax revenue and invest in the community. The most important thing for us is how do we grow with the community and not just in it," said Roger Wehner, VP of economics for Amazon Web Services.

"I understand their position. The ball is already rolling but the community was not aware. If you want to slide things under the rug and still be voted into this community it is wrong," said Anthony Pinto.

"I would like them to be accountable. I would like the people that are making these decisions behind closed doors and shielding by NDAs to come forward and say I made the decision to past this permit," said Veronica Caponigro.

Many residents voiced concerns and called for more transparency from officials and companies involved.

The meeting drew a large crowd, with many residents eager for information and a chance to ask questions directly. Some expressed frustration with the format and the number of presentations, while others focused on environmental and community impacts.

Amazon, PECO, and the Department of Environmental Protection provided information about the project, but some residents said they still had unanswered questions.

What's next:

Officials discussed the purpose of the data center and its potential benefits, including job creation and investment in the community. However, residents continue to seek more details about the timeline and the size of the facility.

The project remains under construction, and community members are watching for further updates and opportunities for input.

What we don't know:

An exact date when construction will be completed and the exact size of the data center have not been provided.