Delaware governor pledges full investigation into Dover traffic stop video

The Brief Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer says the Dover traffic stop and arrest seen in a video circulating online is being fully investigated. Delaware State Police previously said Sierra Hopkins, 38, faces charges after the July 7 traffic stop and arrest. Meyer said his office, state police and the Department of Safety and Homeland Security are reviewing the incident with community stakeholders.



Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer says a traffic stop and arrest in Dover that has drawn attention online is being fully investigated.

What we know:

Meyer released a statement about the July 7 traffic stop involving a woman in the Dover area after video of the incident began circulating on social media.

"My administration is aware of the recent video circulating on social media showing a traffic stop of a female driver in the Dover area on July 7, 2026," Meyer said.

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The governor said he met with leadership at the Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Delaware State Police after being notified of the incident.

Meyer said his office, DSHS and state police are committed to working with the State Police community review board, the NAACP of Delaware, reviewing internal policies and ensuring training standards are met.

"The people of Delaware deserve transparency, and this administration will not turn away from that responsibility," Meyer said.

The traffic stop

Delaware State Police previously said the driver, identified as 38-year-old Sierra Hopkins, was first stopped around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday on South Bay Road and Lafferty Lane.

Police said a trooper learned Hopkins’ vehicle registration was suspended for an uninsured motorist violation. Police also said Hopkins’ license was suspended.

According to state police, the trooper initially told Hopkins she would receive traffic citations and that her vehicle would not be towed because of her circumstances.

Police said the trooper later decided the vehicle should have been towed and stopped Hopkins a second time near a McDonald’s on East Lebanon Road.

What police said happened next

Delaware State Police said Hopkins refused to move her vehicle or get out after being told the vehicle would be towed.

Police said the trooper tried to physically remove her from the vehicle and later drew his Taser. According to police, Hopkins exited the vehicle but refused to get on the ground and continued to resist.

State police said the trooper used defensive strikes and a Taser before other troopers helped take Hopkins into custody.

Hopkins was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief and several driving violations, according to police.

She was arraigned and held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Review underway

Delaware State Police previously said an internal review began immediately after the arrest.

Meyer said the incident is being fully investigated and praised DSHS Secretary Joshua Bushweller and Delaware State Police Colonel William Crotty for notifying his office and developing a plan to address the incident.

"Policing relies on trust. That trust is not automatic; it is earned every day through mutual respect, integrity, and transparency," Meyer said.

What's next:

Meyer said his administration will work with state police, DSHS, the State Police community review board and the NAACP of Delaware as the review continues.

State police are also asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video to contact Lieutenant J. Jones at Troop 3 at 302-698-8449.