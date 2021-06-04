Amazon delivery driver arrested for assault; says she punched 67-year-old in self defense
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - An Amazon delivery person was arrested in Castro Valley after she was accused of assaulting a woman.
Alameda County Sheriff's deputies took Itzel Ramirez, 21, into custody on Thursday.
That's after they received a 911 call from a 67-year-old woman who said the Amazon driver punched her at least 10 times around the face and head.
Video shows the Amazon worker repeatedly striking the other woman.
Deputies said this started after the older woman used a curse word to describe the Amazon driver's attitude.
Ramirez claims she hit the woman in self-defense.