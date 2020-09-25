Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl abducted in Cheltenham Township found safe, police say

article

An Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old Cheltenham Township girl has been canceled after she was found safe in New York City.

According to police, the girl was abducted by biological father 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres and two other men who were armed and dressed in body armor.

Torres surrended after speaking with a hostage negotiator and was taken into custody Friday night. No word on charges at this time.

No other details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing. Check back for updates.

