Amber Alert canceled after missing NY girls found safe
PENNSYLVANIA - Authorities say two young girls are safe after a reported abduction Thursday night in New York triggered an Amber Alert.
State Police first reported the two 8-year-old girls missing in Binghamton, New York, and said they were last seen entering Pennsylvania.
Police canceled the Amber Alert around 2 a.m. after the girls had been recovered safely.
