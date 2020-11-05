Amber Alert canceled after missing NY girls found safe

article

Authorities say two young girls are safe after a reported abduction Thursday night in New York triggered an Amber Alert.

State Police first reported the two 8-year-old girls missing in Binghamton, New York, and said they were last seen entering Pennsylvania.

Police canceled the Amber Alert around 2 a.m. after the girls had been recovered safely.

