Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl last seen in Philadelphia Tuesday morning

Pennsylvania State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old girl who was last seen with a 32-year-old man.

Nova White was last seen with Ronald White near the 1200 block of North 10th Street around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Ronald White is described by police as 5-feet-7-inches tall with a teardrop tattoo on his face. He is believed to be operating a 1998 Toyota Corolla that is green in color.

Nova is described as just two feet tall and 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

