American Airlines plane clips parked plane at Philadelphia International Airport

An American Airlines plane headed to Charlotte from Philadelphia was deplaned after officials say it clipped a parked aircraft Monday.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) officials say during pushback from the gate in PHL, the wing tip of American Airlines flight 847, with service from PHL to Charlotte (CLT), made contact with a parked aircraft.

Customers and crews deplaned, and both planes involved were taken out of service for further inspection by maintenance.

In a statement about the incident, a spokesperson for American Airlines said "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this caused, and our team is working to get them on their way as soon as possible."

No injuries were reported to customers or crew members during the incident.