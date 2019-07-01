Expand / Collapse search

Amtrak, N.J. Transit train service temporarily halted due to train fire

Skyfox over train fire near Hamilton Station.

TRENTON, N.J. - Amtrak and New Jersey Transit tweet all train service in the Trenton area between Trenton and Jersey Avenue is temporarily halted due to a fire on an Amtrak work train near Hamilton Station Monday afternoon.

Skyfox flew over a train in the Hamilton, New Jersey area. Video showed heavy smoke coming from a train.

No word on when train service will resume. 

There were no details concerning the fire or any possible injuries.