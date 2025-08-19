Amtrak service across the Northeast could soon end thanks to SEPTA cuts: officials

The Brief Amtrak services to the Northeast Corridor are now in jeopardy as major service cuts loom for SEPTA in the Philadelphia area. Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle says the Keystone Service could "cease to operate." The vital line offers daily transportation from Pennsylvania to New York.



Travel options across the Northeast Corridor could soon become much less convenient as impacts from a budget stalemate in Pennsylvania start to escalate.

Amtrak service in jeopardy

What they're saying:

Philadelphia-area residents have been facing the reality of major cuts to SEPTA service for weeks, but one Pennsylvania lawmaker says they won't be the only ones affected.

"The SEPTA funding crisis doesn’t just impact SEPTA – it will severely impact Amtrak’s operations in our area," Pennsylvania Rep. Bredan Boyle said in a statement on Monday.

The congressman said that if Amtrak loses funding from SEPTA, who pays to use their track systems, its Keystone Service would "cease to operate."

"Tens of millions of dollars in funding for Amtrak is at stake, and if this funding is disrupted it will risk potential service cuts and threaten Amtrak’s ability to maintain basic rail infrastructure."

An Amtrak spokesperson sent the following statement regarding its cuts:

"SEPTA operates a critical commuter service for the Greater Philadelphia Region that complements Amtrak intercity service.

While failure to adequately fund SEPTA’s operation would directly impact SEPTA-operated commuter trains that run along Amtrak infrastructure, the potential reduction in SEPTA’s financial contribution will have a negative impact on Amtrak’s ability to reinvest in the rail network. This could lead to a deterioration in infrastructure condition and authorized train operating speeds, negatively impacting Amtrak-operated, PennDOT-sponsored Keystone Service and Pennsylvanian service between Philadelphia, Harrisburg, and Pittsburgh, as well as Northeast Corridor services.

SEPTA and PennDOT are good partners, helping to advance the current and future operation of intercity and commuter passenger rail service in the region and nation. We hope there is a path forward so SEPTA can continue providing vital transportation service and partnerships to the region."

The Keystone Line

What we know:

Amtrak's Keystone Service offers daily trips between New York City and Harrisburg through Philadelphia.

Boyle says that many people in the area rely on the Keystone Service, stating that we are nearing a "crisis point" when it comes to those Amtrak operations.

"There is no additional funding from Amtrak to make up for these missing funds from the state government of Pennsylvania if they suddenly disappear," Boyle said.

"There is no question we would see service end from Philadelphia to Harrisburg and the return trip from Harrisburg to Philadelphia. The disappearance of the Keystone service would also mean the elimination of that train from Philadelphia to New York."

When would service end?

Timeline:

Boyle says there has been no determination about when the service could come to an end if funding isn't resolved for the Keystone Service.

However, the congressman did say that those along rail service from Philadelphia to Harrisburg would lose 100 percent of their Amtrak service "overnight," because the Keystone line is their only connection to the system.

How does funding work?

By the numbers:

"But let's be clear, that service is entirely funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It's not even a matter of a burden share where Pennsylvania pays for a certain percentage of it and Amtrak pays for another percentage. It is literally 100% funded by the state government of Pennsylvania," Boyle said regarding the Keystone Service.

In a report posted online, data shows that SEPTA contributed $71.1 million to Amtrak to cover the operation of SEPTA service across the Amtrak system in 2025.

Amtrak covers its operations along the Northeast Corridor by receiving payments from users of its track.

"Amtrak calculates that if SEPTA is forced to cut service, Amtrak will face almost $50 million in lost revenue," the report stated.

SEPTA cuts

The backstory:

SEPTA officials said if they did not receive additional funding by August 14 they would be forced to implement major service cuts starting on August 24.

There will be a 20 percent cut to all services, starting with the elimination of 32 bus routes and significant reductions in trips on rail lines. Special services like the ‘Sports Express’ would also end.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and state lawmakers have been locked in a budget stalemate for more than a month. The proposed budget includes $168 million for SEPTA.

Even if an agreement is reached after the August 14 deadline, it will take about 10 days from the time funding is approved to reverse course and restore full service.