SEPTA sets timeline for implementing major service cuts without state funding

SEPTA says they have until Aug. 14 for state lawmakers to approve funding or else they will be forced to implement service cuts. General Manager Scott Sauer says the changes will go into effect on Aug. 24, even if a resolution is met after the deadline, and it will take at least 10 days to implement changes or a reversal to full service.



SEPTA officials say if they do not receive additional funding by Aug. 14 they will be forced to implement major service cuts.

The cuts would start on Aug. 24, as officials say the 10 days between the deadline and implementation represent the minimum amount of time needed to ensure a safe and efficient transition to new service schedules.

What we know:

SEPTA has released schedules reflecting the looming service cuts and customers are asked to review them in advance of the changes.

SEPTA says, overall, there would be a 20% cut to all services, starting with the elimination of 32 bus routes and significant reductions in trips on rail lines. Special services like the ‘Sports Express’ would also end.

The proposed budget includes $168 million for SEPTA. If SEPTA does not receive the funding, the cuts will come just in time for School District of Philadelphia students to begin classes on August 25th.

What they're saying:

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer spoke about the deadline and time needed to implement the service cuts during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

"The 10 days between the deadline and the start of the new schedules is the bare minimum that we need to complete the multitude of tasks required to ensure that we can safely and efficiently transition service to the new timetables," Sauer said. "This includes making sure accurate schedule data has been entered into our train signal systems, a critical safety issue."

Sauer says that if train signal systems have incorrect data, several problems could arise, including trains being sent to the wrong tracks.

"We also have to provide several thousand bus and train operators, and support staff, with clear instructions for work assignments, and ensure that vehicles and other equipment are in place," he added.

Updates will also need to be made to data feeds for the SEPTA mobile app, as well as feeds for digital and platform signage in order to avoid any additional confusion for commuters and employees. Sauer says that confusion could cause further service disruptions.

According to Sauer, the implementation of these tasks normally takes longer than 10 days, but was collapsed in order to allow for more time for a potential funding resolution.

Even if an agreement is reached after the Aug. 14, it will take about 10 days from the time funding is approved to reverse course and restore full service.

Sauer also noted that the Aug. 24 service cuts and changes are just the first in a series of changes that would eventually lead to the elimination of 50 bus routes, five regional rail lines and one metro line. 16 bus routes would also be shortened, two trolley routes would be converted to bus routes would be realigned, and many bus routes would face up to a 20% reduction in service on weekdays and weekends.

A 21.5% fare increase would also go into effect on Sept. 1 and a SEPTA-wide hiring freeze would go into effect later in the month.

"We are hopeful that there will be progress on a funding solution in the coming days. These cuts will be devastating to SEPTA riders and our region as a whole. It’s going to be harder for everyone to travel if we have to start shrinking the system," Sauer said.

What you can do:

If you would like to review the proposed schedule reflecting the service cuts, they are available here:

In addition to the new timetables, SEPTA encourages customers to use the online Trip Planner to find alternate routes when possible.

For more information about SEPTA changes, visit septa.org.