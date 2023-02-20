'An American treasure': Philadelphia World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

article

The Centenarian Club has gained another member from the "City of Brotherly Love."

Friends, family and fellow servicemen gathered Saturday to celebrate the life of World War II Cpl. Roland Scarinci, who has just turned 100 years old!

The veteran's birthday bash was held at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall in Philadelphia to benefit Roland's favorite charity, Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation.

He was surrounded by New Jersey State Police officers and members of the U.S. Marine Corps, American Patriotic Services and Marine Forces Reserve Band.

It was a day to remember with a special performance by the "American treasure" himself!

"Roland has been playing the harmonica since he was eight years old… So Colonel Callahan broke out his harmonica and the two played for the crowd," New Jersey State Police said in a Facebook post.



