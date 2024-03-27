Andre Gordon Jr.: Levittown triple murder suspect will appear in court Wednesday

Andrew Gordon Jr., a Pennsylvania man accused of going on a murderous rampage in Bucks County and fleeing to nearby Trenton, will appear in court Wednesday.

Investigators say on Mar. 16, Gordon shot and killed his stepmother, 52-year-old Karen Gordon, and his sister, 13-year-old Kera Gordon, at a home on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township. He's then accused of driving a stolen car to the home of his children's mother, 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, where he fatally shot her and assaulted her mother.

Investigators say Gordon carjacked another person in a Dollar Tree parking lot and fled to nearby Trenton where police believed he barricaded himself inside a home with hostages. The residents were safely removed from the home by members of the SWAT team, and Gordon managed to elude police.

Featured article

He was eventually arrested blocks away from the Trenton home where police believed he was hiding out. An affidavit said Gordon had cut his hair during his time on the run in an effort to try to avoid police.

Gordon was charged in New Jersey with carjacking and weapons charges. It's expected that he will be extradited back to Bucks County to face charges for first and second-degree murder and other charges.