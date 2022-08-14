Animal rights activists call for ban on horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia

article

Dozens of animal rights activists are calling for a ban on horse-drawn carriages in Philadelphia.

The activists claim that the carriages in Old City cause health and safety issues for the horses.

It comes after a recent viral video in New York City of a horse that collapsed from heat exhaustion.

They say that subjecting horses to such treatment is animal cruelty.

"These poor horses suffer from lung problems, from breathing and exhaustion. They suffer from leg and joint problems from pounding pavement," activist Stephanie Cursin said. "They can be out here up to nine hours a day."

Organizers say they have 30,000 signatures on a change.org petition in support of the ban.