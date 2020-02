article

Crews are relocating animals at a Newtown Square animal hospital after a fire broke out in a laundry room.

The blaze broke out at the VCA Wellington Animal Hospital and Family Pet Resort on the 3900 block of Miller Road around 9 p.m. Friday.

No word on what sparked the blaze.

