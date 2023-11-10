Annual cocoa stand, run by 11-year-old Turnersville boy, to benefit Gloucester County Toys for Tots, CHOP

It's that special time of year for a Turnersville, New Jersey boy. FOX 29’s Shawnette Wilson returned to see 11-year-old Jordan Slippi-Mensah talk about his annual hot cocoa stand fundraiser for Toys for Toys of Gloucester County. And to see his little brothers Chase and Tyler.

"You can hang out, get some hot cocoa and just have fun in general. The cool thing is while you're having fun, you can also help kids in need, which is also fun, I'd say," said Jordan. It’s his seventh year doing it. Money raised will allow him to shop for toys that will go to children at CHOP along with donated gifts.

Jordan and his stepdad Stephen showed off the stack of boxes in the garage which will fill fast like in years past.

"We usually take any type of donation, so you don't have to donate a toy and then pay an extra dollar to get the hot cocoa. Usually, you donate a toy and you can have a hot cocoa," he explained. His mom whipped up two instant cups for Wilson and her photographer, Martin Reiman, Friday night, but for Jordan's hot cocoa stand, mom does it herself with crockpots all over the kitchen.

So to get the real deal, Jordan explains, "My hot cocoa stand, to be precise, it's the 25th from 9 to 12 and basically, we'll just be selling hot cocoa. There's basically like crushed candy canes and marshmallows that you could put in your hot cocoa," said Jordan.

Mom Trinna says there are some new things happening with the fundraiser this year.

"A couple people have reached out about how can they get a Toys for Tots box in our location. So, we have those connections now," she said.

Additionally, Jordan is now a junior ambassador for Toys for Tots, which will allow him to do other fundraisers year-round. Also new, his 6-year-old brother Chase just got a kudzu and you might catch him spreading holiday cheer at the cocoa stand this year.

Jordan’s cocoa stand will happen on Saturday November 25th from 9 a.m. through noon at 407 Whitman Drive in Turnersville, N.J.

For more information, visit Jordan's Toys for Tots Facebook page, here, or his Google site, here. Anyone wishing to contribute can donate to his mother's Venmo @trinnas or his stepfather's Paypal stephenjwooster@gmail.com