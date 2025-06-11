Young man drowns while swimming with friends in South Jersey

The Brief A young man is dead after drawing in Logan Township on Tuesday. He was swimming with friends when he struggled to stay above water. His body was pulled from the water by a dive team.



An evening swim ended in tragedy for a group of friends in Gloucester County on Tuesday.

What we know:

The body of a 22-year-old man was pulled from a basin near Crossroads Boulevard and Creekview Avenue in Logan Township.

Police say he was struggling to stay above water while swimming with friends, and never resurfaced.

He was found by a diving team about 90 minutes later, and pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the young man has yet to be released.

What's next:

The drowning is under investigation, but police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.