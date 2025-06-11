Expand / Collapse search

Young man drowns while swimming with friends in South Jersey

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 11, 2025 7:58am EDT
New Jersey
Police say a young man was pulled from the water hours after drowning.

The Brief

    • A young man is dead after drawing in Logan Township on Tuesday.
    • He was swimming with friends when he struggled to stay above water.
    • His body was pulled from the water by a dive team.

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An evening swim ended in tragedy for a group of friends in Gloucester County on Tuesday.

What we know:

The body of a 22-year-old man was pulled from a basin near Crossroads Boulevard and Creekview Avenue in Logan Township.

Police say he was struggling to stay above water while swimming with friends, and never resurfaced. 

He was found by a diving team about 90 minutes later, and pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the young man has yet to be released.

What's next:

The drowning is under investigation, but police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Logan Township Police Department.

