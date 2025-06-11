Young man drowns while swimming with friends in South Jersey
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. - An evening swim ended in tragedy for a group of friends in Gloucester County on Tuesday.
What we know:
The body of a 22-year-old man was pulled from a basin near Crossroads Boulevard and Creekview Avenue in Logan Township.
Police say he was struggling to stay above water while swimming with friends, and never resurfaced.
He was found by a diving team about 90 minutes later, and pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the young man has yet to be released.
What's next:
The drowning is under investigation, but police say there is no indication of foul play at this time.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Logan Township Police Department.