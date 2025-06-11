'No Kings Protest': Road closures, SEPTA detours in Philadelphia this weekend

article

The Brief A "No Kings Protest" is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia on Saturday. City officials say they are expecting large crowds. Road closures, parking restrictions and public transportation detours will take place during the rally.



The City of Philadelphia has announced several road closures and changes to public transportation and parking across the city ahead of the "No Kings Protest" set to take place on Saturday.

What we know:

The rally, which is organized by Indivisible Philadelphia, is scheduled to take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eakins Oval and the Philadelphia Museum of Art East Apron.

However, crowds are expected to gather at Love Park,16th Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Cherry Street, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th Street and 17th Street, and Arch Street between 15th Street and 16th Street, before marching on the Benjamin Parkway to the rally location.

City officials say the expected crowd size has prompted several road closures to ensure public safety.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area during the event.

Road closures

3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday:

Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and MLK Drive (in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art)

Kelly Drive inbound (closed at Fairmount Avenue)

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday:

Arch Street from 15th Street to 16th Street

16th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Cherry Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to 17th Street

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway (all lanes) from 18th Street to Eakins Oval, including cross streets

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

2200-2300 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including cross streets

Spring Garden Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Kelly Drive (both directions) from Eakins Oval to Sedgley Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge (inbound)

Parking restrictions

"Motorists should take notice and must adhere to posted "Temporary No Stopping/Parking" signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated," the city said in a release.

Public transportation

SEPTA bus routes in the Philadelphia Museum of Art area will be detoured beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday.

SEPTA bus routes through the Center City area will be detoured from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

You can check specific route changes on SEPTA's website.

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia's "No Kings Protest" is expected to be one of thousands of protests taking place across the United States on Saturday.

The protests are in response to President Donald Trump's policies, and are scheduled for the same day as the military parade planned by the Trump administration in Washington D.C.

Saturday is also the president's 79th birthday and Flag Day.