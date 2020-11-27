South Jersey boy holds annual benefit hot cocoa stand with a twist due to pandemic

For the fourth year, 8-year-old Jordan Slippi-Mensah is making sure other kids have a great Christmas.

Jordan started a hot cocoa stand benefitting Gloucester County Toys for Tots and CHOP. The family uses the donations to buy new toys for children in need. Last year, they raised $4,000.

“I enjoy it because it because it helps other people in need and it feels better on Christmas to give something instead of getting given to you,” said Jordan.

To keep things safe due to the pandemic, Wawa donated free hot beverage coupons and Dave and Buster's donated game cards for when they open.

People can drive by Jordan's Saturday, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m.-noon, give any donation, and receive those items.

Location: 407 Whitman Drive, Turnersville, NJ

If you can't make the event the family is also accepting virtual donations through the second week of December.

Paypal: stephenjwooster@gmail.com

Venmo: @Trinnas

