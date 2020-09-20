Anonymous customer donates $5,000 to barbershop for essential worker haircuts

An anonymous customer wanted to say thanks to Haddonfield essential workers and support small business so they donated $5,000 to a local barbershop.

“People were blown away,” said Anthony Fiore, owner of Caravelli’s Barbershop. “They couldn’t believe it. They thought I was joking. But there really are some good people out there.”

Fiore has snipped at least 150 free haircuts thanks to the donation once he was able to open back up.

“We made sure doctors, nurses, EMTs, police officers, everyone got their due," Fiore said.

The barbershop on Kings Highway East has held a prominent place downtown since 1902, seeing customers through two pandemics and two world awards. Come to his chair for fifty years and you’ll earn mug status.

“Some of the family members have been coming third, fourth generation are still coming," he added.

Fiore said he wanted to keep the fund a secret until it was used, making sure the money went to Haddonfield essential workers. Now he is hoping the kindness continues, giving extra gratitude to that anonymous donor.

“He just wanted to say thanks. It was his way of saying thanks. And he also gave a small business like ours an opportunity to do a good thing," Fiore said.

