Anti-abortion rally held outside Philadelphia Planned Parenthood after lawmaker's comments

Hundreds of anti-abortion protesters are rallying outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia in response to a state legislator's recent treatment of demonstrators at the site.

A group called Live Action organized "Pro-Life Rally Against Bullying" on Friday to draw attention to Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims' actions.

Sims has come under fire for videos in which he berated a woman protesting at the clinic and criticized three teenage girls also there. He offered $100 to viewers who could identify the teens.

Demonstrators chanted "resign now."

Sims has since said "two wrongs don't make a right" and vowed to "do better."

Planned Parenthood says it doesn't condone confronting demonstrators. It had escorts in orange vests bring in patients during the rally.

Some supporters of the legislator also appeared, one with a sign "I vote 4 Brian Sims."