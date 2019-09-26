App aims to recognize potential threats of violence in schools

Schools all over Pennsylvania are turning to the Safe2Say app to help them identify potential threats of violence.

It was just before 7 p.m. Monday evening when a student tipster, using the Safe2Say something app, reported a classmate at Garnet Valley High school might be preparing to harm another student and perhaps many more at the school in Glen Mills, Pa.

“I get an email and I get the text message, ”Garnet Valley Superintendent Dr. Mark Bertrando told FOX 29.

Within minutes, Superintendent Dr. Mark Bertrando was notified, along with state police. A short time later police reach out to Superintendent Bertrando.

“They let us know, 'no, we have this and this is all the evidence we have.' We feel good that you guys can carry on with your normal school day," he explained.

First thing Tuesday morning, the high school notified parents of the unfounded threat and that all was well.

In the wake of school shootings across the U.S., research shows more often than not the perpetrator talked about or signaled their intentions beforehand.

“In six months 28,000 students—28,000 students—across Pennsylvania have anonymously submitted tips," Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

He was in the Upper Dublin School District Thursday, touting Safe2Say something and the kids who report classmates who are a threat to themselves.

For more information, please visit https://www.safe2saypa.org/