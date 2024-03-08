Apparent argument leads to fatal shooting; police describe incident as apparent domestic dispute

A shooting rocks an East Greenville neighborhood after a man dies.

Pennsylvania State Police headed out Friday morning, a little after 8 a.m. on what was described as a domestic dispute and shooting on the 200 block Jefferson Street in East Greenville.

Neighbor Amanda Gamboa described what she heard, "I heard glass breaking and screaming and it was coming from the other side of the fence, right next door to us. It’s very quiet. It’s unheard of. It was very shocking this morning."

Police say the victim, 42-year-old Derek Sherer, who lived at the location, and another resident were involved in a verbal altercation and made their way outside, where the suspect shot Sherer in front of the home.

Neighbor Carol Bossert said, "I just can’t believe he did that." She said it wasn’t the first time the two had gotten into a back and forth and said police had been called to the home for past incidents.

Gamboa added, "Verbal altercations. Nothing that seemed like it got physical. There was some property destruction between them."

Officials said the shooter remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.