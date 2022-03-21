Expand / Collapse search

Apple Maps, iTunes and other apps experiencing outages

By Chris Williams
FOX TV Digital Team
App Store icon displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 18, 2021. (Photo Ilustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Several apps linked to Apple services are experiencing an outage, according to DownDetector. 

According to the website, several apps such as Apple Maps, iTunes, and Google Maps started having issues Monday afternoon.

Apple also reported several outages with its apps on its website including App Store, Apple Music and Apple TV+.

No reason for the outage was provided nor a timeline for when the apps will resume operating.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Apple for comment. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 