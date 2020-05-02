Apple releases new software to unlock iPhone without face ID, while wearing coronavirus mask

article

Apple is testing a new version of software for iPhones that will enable users to unlock their phones without Face ID and while wearing a mask.

Currently, users have complained that when they use a mask or covering for their face to protect against coronavirus -- particularly when running errands or going outside -- they are unable to unlock their phones using Face ID.

When your face is covered, the iPhone won't be able to unlock and will vibrate and eventually timeout, then allowing you the option to swipe up to enter your passcode instead.

Now with the launch of iOS 13.5 beta 3 code, users can opt to swipe up to activate their passcode without first having to wait for an error when Face ID doesn't register.

Apple hasn't yet said when the new feature will launch, but it is one of two new fixes aimed at addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

The iOS 13.5 beta 3 will also introduce new software necessary for applications to develop contact tracing, which will alert people if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

