Applebee's selling $1 vodka raspberry lemonades during the month of June

Summer is coming up fast and Applebee's wants to cool you off with a tasty deal: Vodka Raspberry Lemonades for only a buck!

That's right. During the entire month of June, you can snag the sweet, fruity cocktail for only $1.

“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet – put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”

The drink special will be available starting June 1 through June 31 at participating Applebee's nationwide.

"Served in a 10-ounce mug with vodka, TROPICANA Lemonade, raspberry and fresh lemon juice, this drink will give you even more reasons to wish summer lasted all year long," Kirk added.

So grab your drinking buddies and enjoy!