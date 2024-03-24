Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center vote to authorize strike

Nearly 650 Unionized Aramark workers at Wells Fargo Center voted in favor of authorizing a strike against the company Sunday.

As of now- there's no definitive answer as to whether or not they will, but they say it'll be likely if the company doesn't come to the table.

The company's food service workers are escalating their public campaign for family-sustaining wages and healthcare.

"We do want to be in here and serve you but we also need to be able to take care of our families." says Samantha Spector, Union Member.

They're also fighting for paid time off, sick time-- and overall respect from their employer, while searching for new collective bargaining agreements across Lincoln Financial and Citizen's Bank Park.

Workers at each stadium are proposing a master contract between the three venues instead of separate rules and wage rates at each.

"80 percent of the people in this (Wells Fargo Center) building work in all three buildings, when you leave one you go the another so thats not seasonal workers, you're a full time worker." says Lamont Mcdowell, Union Member.

But while union workers voted in favor of a strike authorization, it does not automatically ensure a strike.

Ultimately, it gives leaders the opportunity to declare one if negotiations for a new contract fall through.

Aramark says they intend to keep working toward a settlement that works for everyone.

They also mentioned that in the event of a strike, they do have contingency plans in place to make sure services are not interrupted.