Area schools announce delays for Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA - A small number of area schools will open on a delay Wednesday due to wintry conditions.
A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service warns of icy roads through 8:15 a.m.
A mix of clouds and sun is expected throughout the day, with gusty winds developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of around 42 degrees.
