Area schools announce delays for Wednesday

article

A small number of area schools will open on a delay Wednesday due to wintry conditions.

A Special Weather Statement from the National Weather Service warns of icy roads through 8:15 a.m.

MORE: CHECK SCHOOL DELAYS FROM FOX 29

A mix of clouds and sun is expected throughout the day, with gusty winds developing in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of around 42 degrees.

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP