Argument in Phoenixville bar leads to shooting of Quakertown man; suspect in custody: officials

An argument inside a Phoenixville bar led to a shooting, leaving the victim in critical condition and the suspect in custody.

The shooting happened outside of a bar on the 200 block of Bridge Street Friday night, around midnight, according to officials.

Police responded to a call for gunshots at the location and found the victim, a 25-year-old Quakertown man, with a gunshot wound to the hip. Police took him to Phoenixville Hospital, but was subsequently transferred by medics to Paoli Hospital.

Officials say within minutes of the shooting, the suspect called 911 to turn himself in. 26-year-old Conshohocken resident, Savelen Fraizer-Sallad, told dispatch he was on the 200 block of Church Street.

Officers found Frazier-Sallad at the location he gave dispatch. They found a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol on the sidewalk. They took Frazier-Sallad into custody without incident.

Authorities said an argument between the victim and Frazier-Sallad began inside the bar on Bridge Street. They were both thrown out of the bar, because of the argument. As they left the bar, Frazier-Sallad pulled the weapon from his waistband and shot the victim.

Frazier-Sallad was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses and is being held at Chester County Prison awaiting an arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Detective Jason Komorowski at 610-933-1180 Ext.845 or jkomorowski@phoenixville.org. as the investigation is active.