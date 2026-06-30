Argument over fireworks leads to triple shooting in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A man and two women were injured in a shooting overnight Monday in Philadelphia. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over fireworks. No arrests have been made.



Investigators say three people were shot when an argument over fireworks escalated to gunfire days before 4th of July in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Newkirk Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and two women shot in the back and knee.

All three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the man and a 23-year-old woman were placed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over fireworks.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting should reach out to Philadelphia police.