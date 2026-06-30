Argument over fireworks leads to triple shooting in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say three people were shot when an argument over fireworks escalated to gunfire days before 4th of July in Philadelphia.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Newkirk Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police found a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and two women shot in the back and knee.
All three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the man and a 23-year-old woman were placed in critical condition.
Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over fireworks.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported as of Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information on the shooting should reach out to Philadelphia police.