Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
4
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lehigh County, Upper Bucks County, Lower Bucks County, Carbon County, Northampton County, Western Chester County, Delaware County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Philadelphia County, Berks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Salem County, Camden County, Warren County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, New Castle County
Extreme Heat Watch
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Cumberland County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County

Argument over fireworks leads to triple shooting in Philadelphia: police

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published June 30, 2026 6:58 AM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 6:58 AM EDT
Argument over fireworks leads to triple shooting in Philadelphia: police
Argument over fireworks leads to triple shooting in Philadelphia: police

Argument over fireworks leads to triple shooting in Philadelphia: police

Three people were shot when police say an argument over fireworks escalated to gunfire overnight Monday in Philadelphia.

The Brief

    • A man and two women were injured in a shooting overnight Monday in Philadelphia.
    • Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over fireworks.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say three people were shot when an argument over fireworks escalated to gunfire days before 4th of July in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1600 block of Newkirk Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

Police found a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, and two women shot in the back and knee.

All three victims were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the man and a 23-year-old woman were placed in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over fireworks.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported as of Tuesday morning. 

Anyone with information on the shooting should reach out to Philadelphia police.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews