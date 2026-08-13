Driver, passenger survive after car crashes, plunges into embankment along Chester Pike

The Brief A car went down an embankment along Chester Pike in Ridley Park on Monday morning after the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle. Both the driver and a female passenger survived, with the driver taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Ridley Park Police are searching for surveillance video and information on any drivers who may have caused the crash.



A car went down an embankment along Chester Pike in Ridley Park just before 8:00 a.m. Monday after the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle, according to Ridley Park Police. Both the driver and passenger escaped with minor injuries and first responders conducted a rescue from the banks of Little Crum Creek.

What we know:

Police said a man in his 60s lost control of his car after veering off the road to avoid another vehicle, missing a utility pole and nearly ending up in the creek. The incident played out at the bottom of a steep embankment where first responders worked to save those inside the gold sedan.

A waitress at the Stargate Diner, Ginny MacGregor, described the aftermath.

"I went over because I thought someone was dead in the crick."

The passenger, a woman, managed to climb out on her own, according to police and MacGregor. Rescue crews used a ladder and eventually cut the door off the car to get the driver out.

"They were going down there. They had to take the ladder from the fire truck. Took a long time to get them out," shared MacGregor.

The man was placed on a stretcher and transported by ambulance to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with only minor injuries.

Both the occupants of the car survived the crash after the sedan went through a fence, a retaining wall and down a steep hill.

"The car has no damage on it whatsoever. The windows are broken, but when the car came out there was no scratches. The headlights were still intact," said MacGregor. Despite the wild scene, even the car came out looking mostly unharmed.

Police are now seeking surveillance video and eyewitness information that could help determine what led up to the crash and to identify any other drivers who may have caused it, according to Ridley Park Police.

What's next:

Officers are asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it on video. They continue to investigate the sequence of events that put the sedan in such a precarious situation.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether any other vehicle has been identified in connection with the crash.