Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 1:00 AM EST until FRI 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Dense Fog Advisory
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Dense Fog Advisory
from WED 8:00 PM EST until THU 11:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Arguments set for March on Pennsylvania's mail-in voting law

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

(Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's highest court said Wednesday that it will hear arguments on the constitutionality of Pennsylvania’s expansive 2-year-old mail-in voting law, whose fate is in doubt after a lower court ruled the law violates the state constitution.

The state Supreme Court said it will hear oral arguments at its March 8 session in Harrisburg. Written briefs are due before then.

The mail-in voting law — which allows no-excuse mail-in voting by any registered voter — remains in force while the state Supreme Court hears the appeal by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.

Three Republican judges on a Commonwealth Court panel of five judges agreed Friday with Republican challengers and ruled that no-excuse mail-in voting is prohibited under the state constitution.

The two Democratic judges on the panel dissented. They wrote that the constitution empowered lawmakers to provide no-excuse mail-in voting through a provision says elections "shall be by ballot or by such other method as may be prescribed by law."

The constitution does not explicitly say that the Legislature cannot extend absentee voting to others.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, has said he is confident the state Supreme Court will uphold the mail-in voting law as constitutional.

The state Supreme Court — which will hear the appeal — has a 5-2 Democratic majority.

Any decision to throw out the law would not affect the millions of votes already cast under it in the past four elections.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter