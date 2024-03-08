Ariana Grande’s ‘Eternal Sunshine’ album chronicles heartbreak, new beginnings

On Friday, Ariana Grande introduced fans to a different sound with the release of "Eternal Sunshine," her first album in over three years.

Ariana Grande. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In that time, Grande has navigated a lot in her personal and professional life. She was a judge on NBC’s "The Voice," divorced from Dalton Gomez, and filmed the movie adaptation of the popular Broadway show "Wicked" in London, where she met her reported boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

"I tried to put music as far from my brain as humanly possible while I was working on Wicked because I think in order to fully give myself to Glinda, I think I really, really needed to put that in a box," Grande explained in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. "I think the time away was really healing because I loved every moment of making this album."

"I’ve been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savor it this time in a way I don’t think I was able to before," she added.

While "Eternal Sunshine" is still being categorized as pop and R&B, the album is practically free of hip-hop beats. On this album, she dabbles in some other genres, and the songs are not what fans are used to, such as previous chart-toppers "Thank You, Next" and "7 Rings." Instead of Grammy Award-winning artists Pharrell or Victoria Monét, two producers she’s worked with in the past, Max Martin is one of the main producers who worked with Grande on her latest project.

Longtime fans are aware of her love for Jim Carrey and Grande confirmed the name of the album is a nod to his movie "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind."

"I love him so much more after meeting him," Grande said. "He’s the best person in the world."

The album’s debut single "Yes, And?" was met with mixed reviews, and Grande said the song was inspired by Madonna’s "Vogue."

The "Dangerous Woman" singer said she made the album within three and a half months. She explained she poured everything she had into "Eternal Sunshine," and it helped her fall back in love with making music.

"For so long, I think I was hiding from it and hiding from my success and what comes with it and it was really impacting my ability to be able to love what I do for a long time," she said holding back tears. "I think it was really making me feel resentful for a long time and I don’t feel that way anymore."

With lyrics such as "You turn up the TV, you don’t want to hear me, one more sleepless night, big day in the morning, so, I take my time to self-soothe," in the song "Don't Wanna Break Up Again," she gives fans an idea of what led up to her failed marriage.

The song "Imperfect for You," has more of a country sound and is a nod to her rumored new romance, referencing his guitar.

Grande also sat down with Zach Sang for a lengthy interview ahead of the album’s release, saying "I think I’m the most nervous person on the Earth. I always care so much and I wear my heart outside of my body and I love what I do so much, but I think also, I am better at being a human than I am at being an artist."

Grande listed her favorite songs on the album as "We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)", "Imperfect For You," and "Eternal Sunshine."

The 30-year-old is scheduled to perform on "Saturday Night Live" on Saturday, March 9.