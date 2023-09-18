Armed guard at Philly gas station fires at man who threw rock at him during argument: police

Authorities say a heavily armed security guard hired to protect a Philadelphia gas station fired at a person who threw a rock at him during an argument Monday.

Officers took both men into custody after the shooting happened at the KARCO gas station at the intersections of Broad and Clearfield streets around 5 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said a 39-year-old threw a rock at the security guard during an argument at the station and the guard fired one shot from a handgun.

Andre Boyer, chief of the private security company, said it was the second straight day that the man who was fired at caused trouble at the North Philly gas station.

"The guy threatened him and threatened other people here, and he took self-defensive action," Boyer said.

Boyer said it was the first time any of his guards fired a weapon since they started providing security at nine Philadelphia gas stations last December.

"We're not sure if it was a warning shot, we don't know that at this time until we interview both parties," Chief Inspector Small said.

No charges were reported immediately after the shooting. Investigators are hoping to use gas station surveillance footage to understand what happened.

"It's going to be a very thorough investigation since deadly force was used, even though no one was shot, no one was even struck by gunfire, no one was even hit by a rock," Small said.