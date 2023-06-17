Armed man threatens shooting on way to pick up Domino's order in Roxborough, police say

article

Police are looking a man they say pulled a gun on another man just moments before picking up a to-go order in Roxborough last month.

The alleged aggravated assault unfolded in the parking lot of Domino's Pizza on the 5700 block of Ridge Avenue.

The suspect and victim were arguing when the suspect armed himself with a handgun and threatened to shoot the man, according to authorities.

Surveillance video showed the suspect picking up his food order following the altercation, appearing to casually speak to an employee.

He then fled in a gold, older model sedan.

No injuries were reported, but it is unclear if any shots were fired.