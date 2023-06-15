Bensalem student charged with threatening teacher over grade: police

article

A teenage girl in Bucks County has been charged with making threats against a high school teacher because she was upset about a grade she received.

Police say they were made aware of a threat towards a teacher at Bensalem Township High School on Wednesday.

Following a brief investigation, police say they discovered that a 15-year-old student was responsible for the threat, and was upset over a grade.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say they quickly determined that the teacher was not in any immediate danger and that the student did not have access to any weapons.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Officer approved a terroristic threats charge against the teen.