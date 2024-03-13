Armed robbers steal tip box from sportsbook inside Valley Forge Casino: police

Two armed suspects who tried to rob a sportbook inside Valley Forge Casino made off with much less than they gambled for.

Pennsylvania State Police in King of Prussia were called to the casino on Tuesday after a reported robbery inside the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Investigators say two armed men wearing white hooded sweatshirts, ski masks and gloves demanded money while inside the sportsbook.

When money was not given to the armed suspects, police say they stole a tip box from the counter that contained $120.

The suspects fled in a white Jeep Cherokee with black rims, according to police.

Investigators are said to be looking for a total of four people "involved in the incident."