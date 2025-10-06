Armed suspect zip ties Philadelphia family in home invasion
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia family is speaking out as police search for an armed intruder who invaded their home, tied them up, and stole money.
What we know:
The home invasion happened just before midnight Saturday on Marwood Road.
The family says the suspect showed up on their front doorstep armed with a silver handgun and forced his way inside.
Once inside, the suspect zip-tied the residents and began demanding money.
Surveillance video captured the suspect walking down the street before approaching the victims home. Additional video showed him fleeing the house after taking $1000.
The family was able to remove their zip ties after the suspect fled and contacted police.
What they're saying:
The family also says the victim wished them well before leaving.
"When he had the money, he fled and said ‘have a good day,’" one of the victims recalled.
"I don’t know if it was random or targeted," a neighbor said. "Basically this is a quiet neighborhood. A lot of thieves, they take advantage of that."
One of the victims was also injured after the family says he was pistol-whipped in the back of the head by the suspect.
What we don't know:
The suspect's current whereabouts and whether the incident was random or targeted remain unclear.
The Source: Information from a report by Joanne Pileggi and interviews with the victims.