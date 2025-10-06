Armed suspect zip ties Philadelphia family in home invasion

The Brief An armed intruder invaded a family's home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, tying them up and stealing $1,000. The suspect, who was captured on video leaving the home, remains at large. One family member suffered injures after they were pistol whipped in the back of the head, according to other family members.



A Philadelphia family is speaking out as police search for an armed intruder who invaded their home, tied them up, and stole money.

What we know:

The home invasion happened just before midnight Saturday on Marwood Road.

The family says the suspect showed up on their front doorstep armed with a silver handgun and forced his way inside.

Once inside, the suspect zip-tied the residents and began demanding money.

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking down the street before approaching the victims home. Additional video showed him fleeing the house after taking $1000.

The family was able to remove their zip ties after the suspect fled and contacted police.

What they're saying:

The family also says the victim wished them well before leaving.

"When he had the money, he fled and said ‘have a good day,’" one of the victims recalled.

"I don’t know if it was random or targeted," a neighbor said. "Basically this is a quiet neighborhood. A lot of thieves, they take advantage of that."

One of the victims was also injured after the family says he was pistol-whipped in the back of the head by the suspect.

What we don't know:

The suspect's current whereabouts and whether the incident was random or targeted remain unclear.