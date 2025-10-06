Expand / Collapse search

Armed suspect zip ties Philadelphia family in home invasion

By
Published  October 6, 2025 4:26pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia family speaks out after armed home invasion

An Olney family is sharing their story after a truly traumatic night inside their Philadelphia home.

The Brief

    • An armed intruder invaded a family's home in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood, tying them up and stealing $1,000.
    • The suspect, who was captured on video leaving the home, remains at large.
    • One family member suffered injures after they were pistol whipped in the back of the head, according to other family members.

PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia family is speaking out as police search for an armed intruder who invaded their home, tied them up, and stole money. 

What we know:

The home invasion happened just before midnight Saturday on Marwood Road. 

The family says the suspect showed up on their front doorstep armed with a silver handgun and forced his way inside. 

Once inside, the suspect zip-tied the residents and began demanding money. 

Surveillance video captured the suspect walking down the street before approaching the victims home. Additional video showed him fleeing the house after taking $1000.

The family was able to remove their zip ties after the suspect fled and contacted police. 

What they're saying:

The family also says the victim wished them well before leaving.

"When he had the money, he fled and said ‘have a good day,’" one of the victims recalled. 

"I don’t know if it was random or targeted," a neighbor said. "Basically this is a quiet neighborhood. A lot of thieves, they take advantage of that."

One of the victims was also injured after the family says he was pistol-whipped in the back of the head by the suspect. 

What we don't know:

 The suspect's current whereabouts and whether the incident was random or targeted remain unclear.

The Source: Information from a report by Joanne Pileggi and interviews with the victims. 

