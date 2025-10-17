Armored truck driver opens fire during attempted robbery outside Philly Wawa: police

The Brief An armored truck driver opened fire on two suspects during an attempted robbery outside a Philadelphia Wawa. No arrests or injuries were reported.



Investigators say an armored truck driver opened fire on two would-be robbers outside a Philadelphia Wawa on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Wawa on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say two armed suspects, a Black man and a Hispanic man, attempted to rob a Loomis Armored truck outside the store.

The armored truck driver fired several times at the suspects, according to police.

The would-be robbers fled the scene.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the incident.