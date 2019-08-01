Armored truck guard fires at robbery suspects in University City

article

Philadelphia police say an armored truck guard discharged his weapon after a robbery in University City.

The incident occurred in the area of 36th and Market Streets around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say two suspects in black clothing robbed the truck as it made a delivery to an ATM machine.

The guard fired his weapon at the two suspects as they fled the scene. One of the suspects fled east on Market Street and the other fled north on 36th Street in a maroon Chevy TrailBlazer, which police located early in the afternoon on the 3600 block of Pearl Street.

Both bags of money were dropped and recovered, and a black handgun was also recovered with one of the abandoned bags of money.

Police say an assault weapon and 40-50 rounds were also recovered.

No injuries have been reported.