Severe weather rips out trees, pulls power lines leaving thousands in the dark

The Brief Wild weather descended on the Delaware Valley Thursday afternoon, bringing high winds, torrential rain and a tornado warning. Trees and power lines were toppled in the raging thunderstorms all across the area, leaving thousands in the dark and without appropriate cool air.



From Philly to Cape May to Doylestown, severe thunderstorms crossed the region with high winds that ripped down trees and power lines, damaging all things in their path and causing an evacuation for safety of the outdoor concert being held on the Jersey shore.

What we know:

Forecasted severe weather enveloped the Delaware Valley late Thursday afternoon, developing quickly and leaving just as quickly, while wreaking havoc as it blew through.

Tens of thousands are without power while many saw trees come down, damaging cars and pulling down power lines.

The storms rapidly escalated from west to east, coming from the south and west, and starting out with a tornado warning in portions of Chester, Delaware and New Castle counties, before turning its ferocious power on cities further east.

Winds were clocked blowing at least 65 mph at some points in the thunderstorms. Subsequently, trees were blown out from Delaware County through the Jersey shore, creating damage along the way.

Additionally, the Barefoot Country Music Festival being held in Wildwood had to be evacuated as the severe weather came through Cape May County.

What they're saying:

Harry Saylor and his wife Nancy were out on the porch of their home on Bridge Street in Morton as the storm rolled through sending a massive tree onto their son’s work truck.

"Stood up and this just come flying over. Took out all the power lines, you can see. Like a big woosh and we heard it cracking, snapping the pole," Harry explained.

Nancy added, "Very frightening, very frightening. We were actually parked there today and I said to my husband we’re getting thunderstorms. I don’t want to be under this tree. My son came home and parked right there."

A huge limb came down on Liz Mikula’s car parked in front of her house on Manoa Road. She actually saw it happen, "It was extremely heavy wind and then you could hear the limb crack, but very, very heavy wind and then it started to pour."