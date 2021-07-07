Arrest made after double shooting in Olney leads to barricade, heavy police response

A person is in custody after police say a double shooting at a home in Olney on Wednesday morning prompted a massive police presence that lead to a brief barricade situation.

Officers were called to a property on the 500 block of West Somerville Avenue just before 6 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A high-ranking Philadelphia Police source told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the responding officers came under fire upon arrival.

Officers entered the home and found two shooting victims, according to an update from police. A 38-year-old man was shot twice in the head and a 68-year-old man was struck once in the neck, police said.

Both victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center for treatment. The younger shooting victim is in critical condition, according to police.

A large group of police officers and SWAT team members surrounded the house after a barricade was declared shortly after 6 a.m. Law enforcement officers entered the home and arrested a suspect without incident, police said.

No officers were injured during the incident. In a Wednesday morning update, police did not comment on reports of shots fired at responding officers.

