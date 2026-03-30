Philadelphia Wings to end operations after 2025-2026 season

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The Brief The Philadelphia Wings will end operations after the 2025-2026 season. The team has 2 more games on its schedule and won't qualify for the playoffs. The team called the decision to end operations "one we considered with great care."



The Philadelphia Wings, one of more than a dozen teams in the National Lacrosse League, announced it will end operations after the 2025-2026 season.

In a social media post Monday, the team said ending operations "was not an easy conclusion to reach, and it's one we considered with great care."

What we know:

After six seasons in the National Lacrosse League, the Philadelphia Wings will end operations.

The team has two more matches left this season, and will not qualify for the playoffs.

"Since the Wings' reestablishment in 2017 and return to the turf in 2018, the team has proudly carried on Philadelphia's rich lacrosse tradition at the highest level," the team wrote in a statement.

The Wings played their home games at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philadelphia.

What they're saying:

The team thanked the fans for their "steadfast dedication to the team."

"Your support has been central to the identity of the Wings, and it has meant more than we could express," the team said.