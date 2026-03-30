Fatal motorcycle and car crash in Northeast Philly: police

The Brief A man has died after a motorcycle and car collided Monday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash happened at Bridge Street and Roosevelt Boulevard around 3:51 p.m. Police have not released details about the cause or the other driver’s condition.



A man was killed in a motorcycle crash with a passenger vehicle Monday afternoon in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

Police respond to deadly crash at busy intersection

What we know:

Officers and medics arrived at Bridge Street and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 3:51 p.m. and found an unconscious man at the scene.

Medics took the victim to Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m., according to police.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at a major Northeast Philadelphia intersection.

No further details about the vehicles or the people involved have been released.

Ongoing questions after fatal crash

Timeline:

The crash happened at 3:51 p.m. and the victim was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

The intersection of Bridge Street and Roosevelt Boulevard is a heavily traveled area, and crashes there can impact traffic and safety for many residents.

Police have not said what led to the crash or whether anyone else was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the cause of the crash, the identity of the victim, or the condition of the other driver.