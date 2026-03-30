Delaware County DA charges Parkside council president with misuse of funds

The Brief Parkside Council President Dominic Capobianco has been charged with misusing public funds. The Borough is cooperating with the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office. Officials are reviewing financial controls and have not made further comments.



Council President Dominic Capobianco faces criminal charges related to the alleged misuse of public funds, according to the Borough of Parkside.

Borough responds to criminal charges against council president

What we know:

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office has charged Capobianco with crimes tied to the alleged misappropriation of taxpayer money.

The Borough said it is taking the allegations seriously and called the conduct described in the complaint "deeply concerning, as it involves the alleged misuse of taxpayer funds and is inconsistent with the standards of integrity and public trust expected of those who serve our community."

Officials stated they are working closely with law enforcement and reviewing internal financial controls to prevent similar situations in the future.

The Borough said it is cooperating fully with the investigation and has begun strengthening its recordkeeping practices.

Next steps for the Borough and community

The case centers on the use of public money and the integrity of local government, which affects all Parkside residents.

The Borough said it will not comment further while the criminal case is ongoing.

The Borough emphasized its commitment to transparency and accountability as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Details about the specific allegations, the amount of money involved, and Capobianco’s response to the charges have not been released.