Arrest made after man found fatally shot inside vehicle in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A person is in police custody after officials say a man was fatally shot inside of a car in West Philadelphia.
The incident occurred in the area of 54th and Locust streets shortly before 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Police say the victim, a man in his mid-20s, was found inside a vehicle after he was shot once in the right side of his chest.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 3-year-old dies after being found bruised, unresponsive inside West Philadelphia home
- Additional suspects sought by police after unruly crowd vandalized cars near Temple University Sunday
- Officials: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed inside Trenton arena during basketball tournament
Paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say an arrest was made, and a weapon was recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.