Arrest made after man found fatally shot inside vehicle in West Philadelphia, police say

A person is in police custody after officials say a man was fatally shot inside of a car in West Philadelphia.

The incident occurred in the area of 54th and Locust streets shortly before 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the victim, a man in his mid-20s, was found inside a vehicle after he was shot once in the right side of his chest.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say an arrest was made, and a weapon was recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.