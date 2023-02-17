Additional suspects sought by police after unruly crowd vandalized cars near Temple University Sunday

article

Philadelphia police are searching for more vandalism suspects after a large, rowdy crowd damaged multiple vehicles near Temple University on Super Bowl Sunday.

Earlier this week, police released images of nine people who they wanted to speak to after a car was overturned on the 1700 block of Arlington Street Sunday afternoon.

Friday morning, police released video of two additional suspects they say vandalized another car on the same block.

Police say the individuals depicted in the new video released Friday were seen standing on the hood of the second car that was parked on the 1700 block of Arlington Street.

In the mayhem, that vehicle sustained damage to the body, paint, windshield, and mirrors that totaled about $5,700.

Police say the two suspects shown in Friday’s video are just two of several people they are working to identify in that incident at this time.

FOX 29 has spoken with the owners of two cars that were damaged in the mayhem, including the silver Volvo that was flipped over onto its roof.

"I looked out the window, I just saw my car upside down. It was in shambles. I could not believe it happened," explained 23-year-old Cole Harper. "I was trying to look at it in a positive light before the game, just in some sort of messed up sacrifice, maybe the Eagles could win because I gave up my car for it. Unfortunately, nothing was really going my way that day."

The second car was owned by 70-year-old Richard Pierce, a Temple University alum who owns a home on the block.

Temple students Matthew Asobayire and Matthew Giovannini started a GoFundMe page to help Pierce pay for repairs.

The fundraiser, which is now closed, surpassed it's goal and reached more than $14,000.