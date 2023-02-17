Police: 3-year-old dies after being found bruised, unresponsive inside West Philadelphia home

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the suspicious death of a child in the city.

According to officials, police responded to a residence on the 400 block of N 50th Street in the city's West Philadelphia section on Friday around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say when officers arrived they found a 3-year-old girl unresponsive in a bathtub with no water.

Medics transported the child to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m., according to police.

Officials say the child also had bruises on her body.

No additional information was released by police.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with the department's Special Victims Unit.