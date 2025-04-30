Arrest made after man found shot, killed in Schuylkill River months ago

The Brief A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man found in the Schuylkill River in February. Officials say Joshua Daywalt was shot in the head before his body was discovered. The suspect is being charged with murder.



It's been nearly three months since a man's body was found in the Schuylkill River, and now a suspect has been charged with his murder.

What we know:

Roger Rosson, 61, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of 35-year-old Joshua Daywalt, whose body was found floating near Kelly Drive on February 7.

A medical examiner ruled Daywalt's death a homicide after revealing he had been shot in the back of the head.

Rosson, who police say is currently homeless, is charged with murder and related offenses.

What they're saying:

Daywalt's family spoke to FOX 29 last month as they searched for answers and advocated for adult mental health.

Family members say Joshua faced years of mental health challenges and was living "homeless and disoriented" when his body was pulled from the Schuylkill River.

His mother Jennifer joined Good Day Philadelphia to explain her son's struggles with schizophrenia, saying that he was known to have developed "a couple of different personalities" as he refused mental health treatments.

She said she's unsure what personality was at play when Joshua was killed, and called on Pennsylvania lawmakers to change the current laws to allow family involvement in adult mental health care decisions.

Related article