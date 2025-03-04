Man found shot, killed in Schuylkill River identified

The Brief Some answers have been provided surrounding the death of a Phoenixville man found in the Schuylkill River in early February. Philadelphia police continue to search for the man’s killer nearly a month after the man was found.



Philadelphia police continue to investigate after a man was found dead in the Schuylkill River February 7th.

After an initial investigation, it was determined the man was killed and the Homicide Unit has taken the lead in determining the man’s killer.

What we know:

A man’s body was found in the Schuylkill River in East Falls on the morning of February 7th, according to authorities.

Initially listed as a John Doe, the man has since been identified as 35-year-old Joshua Daywalt, of Phoenixville.

A person walking nearby spotted Daywalt in the river near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Dig deeper:

An autopsy was performed by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office on February 8th, where a single gunshot wound was found on Daywalt’s head, just behind his right ear.

His death was confirmed to be a homicide.

He was identified on February 11th.

Local perspective:

Daywalt also went by the name Michael Hall. Investigators said that while he was from Phoenixville, he was known to hang out in Manayunk. Investigators said he was unhoused.

What you can do:

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit is asking anyone with any information to come forward. Currently, they have no suspects and have not found a weapon.

The unit can be contacted at 215-686-3334. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.